Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have selected Justin Madubuike with the 71st overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have selected Justin Madubuike with the 71st overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Justin Madubuike is a defensive tackle from Texas A&M University.
MORE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE:
- NFL Draft: Ravens Pick Up J.K. Dobbins In Second Round Of 2020 Draft
- Ravens Could Target Interior Offensive Lineman In Coming Rounds Of Draft
- Ravens First Round Pick Patrick Queen Ready For ‘A Lot Of Wins’ In Rookie Season
- Lamar Jackson Calls Ravens 1st Round Pick Patrick Queen ‘Ray Lewis Jr.’
- Ravens Take LB Patrick Queen With 28th Overall Pick In 2020 NFL Draft
- Baltimore Ravens To Raise Money For The Salvation Army During NFL Draft
- ‘We Love To Make Trades’ | Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta Previews NFL Draft
- Former Towson University QB Tom Flacco Hopes To Hear His Name Called At The NFL Draft
- Interior Offensive Line And Inside Linebacker Are Ravens Clear Needs In NFL Draft Says WJZ’s Mark Viviano
- Read More NFL News From CBSSports.com
In the second round, the Ravens drafted running back J.K. Dobbins from Ohio State University. The team traded their other second-round pick to the New England Patriots.
In the first round, the team drafted Patrick Queen, a linebacker from Louisiana State University.
Stay with WJZ for the latest on the 2020 NFL Draft.