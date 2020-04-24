CORONAVIRUS IN MDGov. Hogan Hopes To Lift 'Stay At Home' Order In May
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Football, Local TV, NFL, NFL Draft, NFL Draft 2020, Sports, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have selected Justin Madubuike with the 71st overall pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Justin Madubuike is a defensive tackle from Texas A&M University.

MORE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE:

In the second round, the Ravens drafted running back J.K. Dobbins from Ohio State University. The team traded their other second-round pick to the New England Patriots.

In the first round, the team drafted Patrick Queen, a linebacker from Louisiana State University.

Stay with WJZ for the latest on the 2020 NFL Draft.

Comments

Leave a Reply