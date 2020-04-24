BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing for almost a month.
Darienne Raven Stansbury, 23, was reported missing on April 22, from the 4400 block of Freestone Lane.
She was last seen around noon on March 25, in the White Marsh area and is known to visit the 8000 block of Green Valley Lane. She also visits Virginia.
Stansbury has brown eyes and black hair, but she may have dyed her hair blue.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department continue to investigate her disappearance.
If you have any information that could help locate her, contact detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.