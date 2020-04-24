Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you live in the 7th Congressional District, you have until 11:59 p.m. to request an electronic ballot for the upcoming special election.
In this special election, voters will choose who will replace late Congressman Elijah Cummings.
The 2020 special election will be held Tuesday. It’s a vote by mail election with just one in-person voting location in Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County.
Former Rep. Kweisi Mfume, a Democrat, will take on Kimberly Klacik, a Republican, with the winner representing parts of Baltimore and Howard counties and Baltimore City in the House of Representatives.