Hi Everyone!
T.G.I.F.! Hey you know me, the weekend is here, we have adjusted to a new weekend vibe. And off we go into Friday, Saturday and Sunday Funday. I will preach it again, change things up.
But the routine, and make these next couple of day’s special. Once again April is acting like April has acted all April. Gray, damp, and on the cool side. As I have said, this pattern has made self-isolation much easier.
We will have a calm and somewhat nice period early on tomorrow before clouds and eventual showers later on in the afternoon. If you are going to treat yourself to a socially distanced breath of fresh air THAT is the time to plan for.
May begins on Friday and hopefully, these April showers will bring the new month alive! But at this point, I would settle for milder and drier. That was indeed the case last year. Time will tell, it always does.
Be safe, be well, and find ya some smiles. T.G.I.F.! It IS the truth!
MB!