Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County will pay more than $5 million to settle a 13-year-old age discrimination lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the agency said Friday.
Under a consent order, the county will pay $5.4 million to more than 2,000 retirees who paid higher pension contributions based on their age, the EEOC said.
That provision has since been found to violate the Age Discrimination in Employment Act.
Two correctional officers in the county first filed a complaint with the EEOC in 2007. The agency said the employees had first tried to settle with the county.