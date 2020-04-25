BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The show must go on!
The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra isn’t letting the coronavirus pandemic keep people from enjoying music.
The orchestra announced Friday more digital content throughout the end of April.
There will be a Facebook Live performance Sunday, April 25, at 3 p.m. Principal Tuba Aubrey Foard will perform live on the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s Facebook page.
There will also be Facebook watch parties and additional live content on the following dates:
- Monday, April 27, at 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, April 29, at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.
You can also listen to an “Off The Cuff” podcast at the orchestra’s website on Tuesday, April 28.
On Thursday, April 30, there will be a virtual governing members lounge at 5 p.m.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.