More Than 17.7K COVID-19 Cases, Nearly 800 Deaths Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, BARCS has continued to find its shelter animals forever homes.

Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, BARCS Sees Increased Interest In Pet Adoption

Since the beginning of March, 905 animals entered BARCS’ care. Of those animals, 401 have been adopted into their forever homes. Nearly 300 foster families signed up for the new “on call” list.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Seventy-two lost animals were also reunited with their families.

You can learn more about BARCS by visiting their website.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

