BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, BARCS has continued to find its shelter animals forever homes.
Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, BARCS Sees Increased Interest In Pet Adoption
Since the beginning of March, 905 animals entered BARCS’ care. Of those animals, 401 have been adopted into their forever homes. Nearly 300 foster families signed up for the new “on call” list.
Seventy-two lost animals were also reunited with their families.
You can learn more about BARCS by visiting their website.
