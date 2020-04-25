BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Celebrity chef José Andrés and his charity, World Central Kitchen, along with the help of Mayor Jack Young and volunteers, were at Oriole Park Saturday to distribute 25,000 meals to those in need as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
Andrés said that he and his team will be back at Oriole Park every Saturday and at area schools Wednesday’s and Friday’s.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Hello People of America! Today we @WCKitchen are in Baltimore at @Orioles stadium distributing 25,000 meals! Thank you @mayorbcyoung & your amazing team…We will be back here every Saturday…and at schools Weds&Fri! #ChefsForAmerica pic.twitter.com/4QyTniYw1x
— José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) April 25, 2020
“Thank you Mayor Jack Young & your amazing team… We will be back here every Saturday… and at schools Wednesday’s and Friday’s,” Andrés tweeted.
The charity is working in partnership with Revolution Foods and local schools like Fort Worthington Elementary/Middle School to distribute meals twice a week.
World Central Kitchen said they’re here to stay.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.