CORONAVIRUS IN MDGov. Hogan Hopes To Lift 'Stay At Home' Order In May
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMIt's Academic Urbana, Frederick, Severna Park
    10:30 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:00 AMMission Unstoppable
    11:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Good News: Something To Smile About, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Montgomery County Fire Department, Talkers


CHEVY CHASE, Md. (WJZ) — The Montgomery County Fire Department made sure one 5-year-old boy had a birthday he won’t soon forget.

Units from FS707 in Chevy Chase paid a visit to Underwood Street on Friday afternoon to celebrate Thatcher’s birthday.

Firetrucks rolled up outside of Thatcher’s house and greeted him while practicing social distancing.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The Montgomery County Fire Department tweeted the photos and wished Thatcher a happy birthday.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply