CHEVY CHASE, Md. (WJZ) — The Montgomery County Fire Department made sure one 5-year-old boy had a birthday he won’t soon forget.
Units from FS707 in Chevy Chase paid a visit to Underwood Street on Friday afternoon to celebrate Thatcher’s birthday.
Community Engagement w/ some social distancing in Chevy Chase, @mcfrs units from FS707 (Chevy Chase) paid a visit to Underwood St this afternoon to celebrate Thatcher’s. birthday, he turned 5 today. – Happy Birthday🎉🍰😷 pic.twitter.com/sEb0z1Ip2g
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) April 24, 2020
Firetrucks rolled up outside of Thatcher’s house and greeted him while practicing social distancing.
The Montgomery County Fire Department tweeted the photos and wished Thatcher a happy birthday.
