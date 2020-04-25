



There are now more than 17,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 800 deaths in Maryland, according to new data released Saturday morning.

According to the state health department, there are now 17,766 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 797 have died from the virus and 78 more probable deaths. That’s an increase of 1,150 coronavirus cases.

More than 71,000 Marylanders have tested negative for the virus. Over 1,100 people have been released from isolation. Currently, 1,408 people are hospitalized as a result of the virus. Nearly 900 people are in acute care and just over 530 are in intensive care.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: Currently hospitalized: 1,408

Acute care: 870

Intensive care: 538

Ever hospitalized: 3,760 — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) April 25, 2020

The total number of hospitalizations throughout the course of this pandemic is 3,760.

Maryland officials continue to track zip code data around coronavirus and 20783 in Prince George’s County is the zip code with the most cases in the state.

Top 10 zip codes with COVID-19 cases in Maryland:

20783, 417 cases, Prince George’s

20904, 320 cases, Montgomery

21215, 320 cases, Baltimore/Baltimore County

20906, 319 cases, Montgomery

20706, 305 cases, Prince George’s

20902, 287 cases, Montgomery

20784, 261 cases, Prince George’s

20785, 238 cases, Prince George’s

21228, 218 cases, Baltimore

20782, 217, Prince George’s

20744, 216, Prince George’s

ZIP CODES WITH HIGHEST CASE COUNTS (6-11): 20902, 287 cases, Montgomery

20784, 261 cases, Prince George's

20785, 238 cases, Prince George's

21228, 218 cases, Baltimore

20782, 217 cases, Prince George's

20744, 216 cases, Prince George's — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) April 25, 2020

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Maryland officials are also reporting probable deaths — meaning the number of people that died from what doctors believe was the coronavirus, but the testing results are still pending. In the breakdown below, the probable deaths will be marked with an *asterisk.

Deaths have been reported in every Maryland county except: Caroline, Garrett, Somerset and Worcester.

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany – 105 (3)

Anne Arundel – 1,430 (62) *8

Baltimore City – 1,791 (72) *6

Baltimore County – 2,387 (69) *10

Calvert – 130 (7)

Caroline – 61

Carroll – 384 (36)

Cecil – 146 (5)

Charles – 483 (34) *1

Dorchester – 38 (2)

Frederick – 814 (39) *6

Garrett – 4

Harford – 302 (4) *7

Howard – 686 (15) *1

Kent – 67 (3)

Montgomery – 4,483 (152) *19

Prince George’s – 4,795 (162) *11

Queen Anne’s – 52 (3)

St. Mary’s – 124 (6)

Somerset – 14

Talbot – 28 (1)

Washington – 154 (3)

Wicomico – 242 (4)

Worcester – 46

Residential data is not available for 115 people who died and 9 probable deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age (deaths) across the state:

0-9: 189

10-19: 441

20-29: 1,982 (4)

30-39: 2,963 (12) *1

40-49: 3,155 (18) *2

50-59: 3,288 (54) *5

60-69: 2,548 (113) *9

70-79: 1,776 (183) *12

80+: 1,434 (298) *40

Age data is not available (115) *9

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race (deaths) across the state:

African American: 6,314 (301) *23

Asian: 344 (29) *2

White: 4,020 (296) *44

Hispanic: 2,574 (44)

Other: 657 (10)

Racial demographics are not available for 3,857 patients and 117 dead and nine probable deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by gender (deaths) across the state:

Female: 9,498 (385) *45

Male: 8,268 (412) *33

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.