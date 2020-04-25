FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick Community Action Agency Announced it will add an additional food drop location Tuesday at Amber Meadows Park.
In collaboration with the Salvation Army of Frederick County, the Frederick FCAA mobilized its food bank at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to serve local seniors and households.
The food drops will occur at noon each Tuesday and will be supported by the Maryland National Guard soldiers currently deployed at FCAA.
The existing food drops will also continue, officials said.
To continue on-site and mobile food distribution, the food bank needs items like cereal, canned meat, bread, toilet paper, pasta, canned fruit, canned vegetables and more.
For more information on FCAA’s programs and COVID-19 response, you can click right here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.