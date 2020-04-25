CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 17.7K Cases, Nearly 800 Deaths Reported
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 38,000 new unemployment claims have been successfully filed using Maryland’s new one-stop online application, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office said Saturday.

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, more than 67,000 new accounts were created and more than 220,000 users accessed the system, Hogan’s communications director Mike Ricci tweeted.

On Friday evening, officials reported 19,000 claims had been filed in a little more than 10 hours.

READ MORE: New One-Stop Maryland Unemployment Site Launches; Issues Mostly Fixed, Hogan Says

The BEACON One-Stop application launched at 7 a.m. Friday but saw multiple issues due to the volume of people trying to log on. Hogan said by Friday afternoon the majority of the issues had been resolved but some glitches remained.

UNEMPLOYMENT RESOURCES:

To access the new BEACON One-Stop, visit https://beacon.labor.maryland.gov/claimant/

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

