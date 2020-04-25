ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 38,000 new unemployment claims have been successfully filed using Maryland’s new one-stop online application, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office said Saturday.
As of 9 a.m. Saturday, more than 67,000 new accounts were created and more than 220,000 users accessed the system, Hogan’s communications director Mike Ricci tweeted.
On Friday evening, officials reported 19,000 claims had been filed in a little more than 10 hours.
Update on @MD_Labor unemployment website, as of 9:00 am:
-67,000+ accounts have been activated.
-38,000+ new claims have been filed successfully.
-Over 220,000 unique users have accessed the system.
— Mike Ricci (@riccimike) April 25, 2020
The BEACON One-Stop application launched at 7 a.m. Friday but saw multiple issues due to the volume of people trying to log on. Hogan said by Friday afternoon the majority of the issues had been resolved but some glitches remained.
To access the new BEACON One-Stop, visit https://beacon.labor.maryland.gov/claimant/
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.