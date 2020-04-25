Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s statewide gas price average has been under $2 for three weeks now as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
AAA Mid-Atlantic said the gas price average in Maryland today is $1.91, which is down respectively two cents in the last week, 20 cents in the last month and 88 cents from this date last year.
Since Monday, the national gas price average has dropped by six cents to $1.78. That average has declined for nine straight weeks.
AAA Mid-Atlantic predicts prices will continue to drop.