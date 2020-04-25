CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 17.7K Cases, Nearly 800 Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMPaid Program
    01:05 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2020 NFL Draft, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Draft, Local TV, Malcolm Perry, Navy, Navy Football, NFL, NFL Draft, Sports, Talkers


MIAMI (WJZ) — The Miami Dolphins drafted Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Perry was the 246th overall pick in the draft. A Naval Academy spokesperson said Perry is expected to play wide receiver and running back for the Dolphins.

“I’m super excited for Malcolm, he’s so deserving of this opportunity,” head football coach Ken Niumatalolo said in a news release. “Malcolm has always put the team before himself and I’m so happy that he is getting some individual recognition for his incredible career.”

MORE NFL DRAFT NEWS:

Perry said he’s excited to get to work in Florida.

“I saw a Florida number pop up and I was a little surprised,” he said in a statement. “I hadn’t heard from the Dolphins during this entire process, but I’m excited that I heard from them today.”

Comments

Leave a Reply