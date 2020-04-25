MIAMI (WJZ) — The Miami Dolphins drafted Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday.
Perry was the 246th overall pick in the draft. A Naval Academy spokesperson said Perry is expected to play wide receiver and running back for the Dolphins.
From Annapolis to Miami! Malcolm Perry selected by the @MiamiDolphins.#NavyFB | #BuiltDifferent pic.twitter.com/pkrOIOUwD2
— Navy Football (@NavyFB) April 25, 2020
“I’m super excited for Malcolm, he’s so deserving of this opportunity,” head football coach Ken Niumatalolo said in a news release. “Malcolm has always put the team before himself and I’m so happy that he is getting some individual recognition for his incredible career.”
MORE NFL DRAFT NEWS:
- Viviano: Ravens’ 2020 NFL Draft Class ‘Packed With Potential’
- NFL Draft: Ravens Pick Up S Geno Stone In 7th Round, WR James Proche In 6th Round
- NFL Draft: Ravens Bolster Defensive Line, Take Broderick Washington Jr. In Fifth Round
- NFL Draft: Ravens Take Offensive Guard Ben Bredeson In Fourth Round Of Draft
- NFL Draft: Ravens 3rd Round Picks Include Justin Madubuike, Devin Duvernary, Malik Harrison, Tyre Phillips
- NFL Draft: Ravens Pick Up J.K. Dobbins In Second Round Of 2020 Draft
- Ravens Could Target Interior Offensive Lineman In Coming Rounds Of Draft
- Ravens First Round Pick Patrick Queen Ready For ‘A Lot Of Wins’ In Rookie Season
- Lamar Jackson Calls Ravens 1st Round Pick Patrick Queen ‘Ray Lewis Jr.’
- Ravens Take LB Patrick Queen With 28th Overall Pick In 2020 NFL Draft
- Baltimore Ravens To Raise Money For The Salvation Army During NFL Draft
- ‘We Love To Make Trades’ | Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta Previews NFL Draft
- Former Towson University QB Tom Flacco Hopes To Hear His Name Called At The NFL Draft
- Interior Offensive Line And Inside Linebacker Are Ravens Clear Needs In NFL Draft Says WJZ’s Mark Viviano
- Read More NFL News From CBSSports.com
Perry said he’s excited to get to work in Florida.
“I saw a Florida number pop up and I was a little surprised,” he said in a statement. “I hadn’t heard from the Dolphins during this entire process, but I’m excited that I heard from them today.”