BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was injured in a police-involved shooting in northeast Baltimore Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The Baltimore Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3900 block of Erdman Avenue. Two officers were on patrol in the area around 4:50 p.m. when they saw some kind of incident happening at the intersection of Erdman and Bonview avenues, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

“The officers exited their vehicle and approached what they thought they believed was the subject standing in front of 3916 armed with a handgun,” Harrison said.

At least one officer discharged a firearm, the commissioner said. It’s unclear how many rounds were fired.

One person — presumed to be the suspect — was struck in the arm. The gun the suspect was carrying is believed to be a replica, Harrison said.

The suspect is reportedly in stable condition.

In reference to the Police Involved Shooting that occurred in the 3900 block of Erdman Avenue, Police Commissioner and PIO, are in route. — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) April 25, 2020

The city’s police union reports no officers were injured.

Police involved shooting in 3900 blk Erdman Ave. No Officers injured. President Mancuso has responded to Homicide Unit. — Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) April 25, 2020

The incident is under investigation.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.