BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens addressed their need for interior offensive line help in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Baltimore selected offensive guard Ben Bredeson out of the University of Michigan.

Bredeson, the 6’5″ 325 lbs. Wisconsin native, started in all but one season for the Wolverines throughout his four-year career.

He played in 50 career games with 46 starts at left guard and was voted team captain twice.

 

Bredeson was a three-time All-Big Ten honoree and two-time All-Big Ten selection by the Associated Press.

With the loss of guard Marshal Yanda to retirement, and the injury to center Matt Skura, the Ravens added depth to their depleted interior offensive line with the addition of Bredeson.

