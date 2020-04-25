CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 17.7K COVID-19 Cases, Nearly 800 Deaths Reported
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Slice wants to make sure frontline workers in Maryland are staying feed as they continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Slice announced a program called “Kits for The Courageous.”

It’s a donation program that will allow families to make a fresh dough pizza kit together and enjoy a great dinner.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Each kit includes preparation and baking instructions, fresh dough-ball, shredded mozzarella, pizza sauce and sliced pepperoni.

To donate, visit SliceNewYorkPizza.com and click Kits for The Courageous.

You can also text “Kits for The Courageous” to 410-365-1703 to get a direct link to order.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

