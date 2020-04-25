BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy was shot by officers after they believed the teen was armed with a gun, according to Baltimore police.
The Baltimore Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3900 block of Erdman Avenue. Two officers were on patrol in the area around 4:50 p.m. when they saw some kind of incident happening at the intersection of Erdman and Bonview avenues, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.
“The officers exited their vehicle and approached what they thought they believed was the subject standing in front of 3916 [Erdman Avenue] armed with a handgun,” Harrison said.
At least one officer discharged a firearm, the commissioner said. It’s unclear how many rounds were fired.
The teen was struck in the arm and he’s expected to survive.
The gun the suspect was carrying is believed to be a replica, Harrison said.
The city’s police union reports no officers were injured. The incident is under investigation.
This story was updated on Monday, April 27.