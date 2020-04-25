



Need more chicken wings in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top chicken wing sources in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

April is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Baltimore area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that also helps small businesses find free advertising online. Estimated daily customers at Baltimore-area restaurants rose to 53 per business in April of last year, second only to March with an average of 54, and 4% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. The Local Fry

First on the list is The Local Fry. Located at 711 W. 40th St., Suite 152 in Hampden, the traditional American and Korean spot, which offers chicken wings and more, is the highest-rated chicken wing spot in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 401 reviews on Yelp.

2. Gypsy’s Truckstaurant

Next up is Hampden’s Gypsy’s Truckstaurant, situated at 3515 Clipper Mill Road, Suite B. With 4.5 stars out of 71 reviews on Yelp, the New American spot, which offers seafood and chicken wings, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. JAZZ+SOJU

Riverside’s JAZZ+SOJU, located at 900 E. Fort Ave., Suite 105, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and Korean spot, which offers chicken wings and more, four stars out of 158 reviews.

4. Delia Foley’s

Delia Foley’s, a pub that offers chicken wings and more in SBIC, is another go-to, with four stars out of 83 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1439 S. Charles St. to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.