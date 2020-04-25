Taneytown Police Department Shares Identity Of Person Who Prompted Post About Wearing Pants To Check Mail -- Kind OfThe police department has -- kind of -- revealed the identity of the pantsless postal enthusiast.

Coronavirus Latest: Iron Rooster Delivers 1,000 Meals For Hospital WorkersA restaurant known for its breakfast and homemade Pop-Tarts is giving back to the Baltimore community by making hundreds of meals for local hospital workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

David DeBoy Creates Coronavirus-Themed "'Baltimore Hon' In Quarantine" Music VideoDavid DeBoy's "'Baltimore Hon' In Quarantine" music video has garnered more than 100,000 views on Facebook and YouTube combined.

Family Celebrates World War II Veteran's Birthday With Drive-By ParadeThe family of a Maryland World War II veteran found the perfect way to celebrate his 99th birthday while also following social distancing guidelines.

'It's A Blessing': Baltimore's Arabbers Distribute Food To Residents In Need Amid Coronavirus PandemicThe Baltimore arabbers are helping local communities during the coronavirus pandemic by delivering food and information about how to stay safe and avoid contracting the virus.

Easy Vegetarian Ideas For Your Next Quarantine DinnerEasy vegetarian dinner ideas to make while social distancing at home.