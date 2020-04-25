BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Students from the University of Maryland School of Nursing donated two intubation domes and 10 face shields to healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students from the Class of 2022 Doctor of Nursing Practice Nurse Anesthesia specialty collected $400 to purchase the equipment.
Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Maryland, and St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore, received the equipment.
The domes were presented specifically to the two hospitals’ nurse anesthesia teams, who are at high risk for exposure to COVID-19 when intubating patients.
“When I presented the idea to raise funds for the intubation domes during this critical time, there was no hesitation,” Alicia Ward, a student, said.
University officials called this an “unselfish act” from students.
