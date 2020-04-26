CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 18.5K Cases, 827 Deaths Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 14-year-old girl has been missing since April 19 from Baltimore.

Missing Kids posted that Joslen Butler was last seen in Baltimore, Maryland on April 19, 2020.

Credit: Missing Kids

She was last seen wearing a gray “NIKE” hoodie, ripped blue jeans, and a green jacket with fur on the hood.

She has brown hair, hazel eyes, weighs 140 lbs and is 5’11”.

Anyone with information should contact Baltimore Police Department/Northwest District 410-396-2466 or call 911.

