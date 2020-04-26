Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 14-year-old girl has been missing since April 19 from Baltimore.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 14-year-old girl has been missing since April 19 from Baltimore.
Missing Kids posted that Joslen Butler was last seen in Baltimore, Maryland on April 19, 2020.
She was last seen wearing a gray “NIKE” hoodie, ripped blue jeans, and a green jacket with fur on the hood.
She has brown hair, hazel eyes, weighs 140 lbs and is 5’11”.
Anyone with information should contact Baltimore Police Department/Northwest District 410-396-2466 or call 911.