



There are now more than 18,000 coronavirus cases and more than 800 deaths in Maryland, according to new data released Sunday morning.

According to the state health department, there are now 18,581 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 827 have died from the virus and 83 more probable deaths. That’s an increase of 815 coronavirus cases.

More than 78,000 Marylanders have tested negative for the virus. Over 1,100 people have been released from isolation. Currently, 1,463 people are hospitalized as a result of the virus. Over 900 people are in acute care and 530 are in intensive care.

The total number of hospitalizations throughout the course of this pandemic is 3,962.

Maryland officials continue to track zip code data around coronavirus and 20783 in Prince George’s County is the zip code with the most cases in the state.

