BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While the coronavirus pandemic does make it harder for restaurants to sell food, some local business owners are choosing to give it away.
The “Heart of the Park” initiative has donated more than 75,000 pounds of food to those in need.
It’s organized by owners of Pierpoint Restaurant & Catering and Pie in the Sky.
Baltimore City councilmembers Zeke Cohen and Shannon Sneed helped out as well.
The event was at the Harbor Park Garage.