BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s official. Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is your 2020 ESPN Celebrity Madden Tournament Champion!
Brown, who played as the Ravens, defeated Snoop Dogg, who played as the San Francisco 49ers.
The king of Madden 👑@Primetime_jet takes down @SnoopDogg to win the ESPN Celebrity Madden Tournament! @ESPN_Esports pic.twitter.com/kEz2kSIVSV
— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 26, 2020
The NFL on ESPN Twitter account posted some of the highlights from Sunday’s action between Brown and Snoop Dogg.
Brown came back from down two scores to Snoop Dogg to win the game. He even scored a 99-yard touchdown using himself on a kick return.
That'll do it 👀@Primetime_jet goes 99 yards with himself to extend the lead in the 4th. @ESPN_Esports pic.twitter.com/vaJW4VYyrc
— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 26, 2020
NFL agent Tory Dandy even chimed in on the game.
@Primetime_jet 👑 👑 👑 👑 https://t.co/t4iLCze1hJ
— Tory Dandy (@ToryDandy) April 26, 2020
Brown receives a donation to Feeding America in his name following the championship win.
The tournament was part of ESPN’s “Stay Home. Play Together” initiative which aims to help people stay together who are physically apart in these uncertain times.