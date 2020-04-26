CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 18.5K Cases, 827 Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWJZ Sunday News @ 6:30PM
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, espn, ESPN Madden Celebrity Tournament, Hollywood Brown, Local TV, Madden, Marquise Brown, Snoop Dogg, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s official. Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is your 2020 ESPN Celebrity Madden Tournament Champion!

Brown, who played as the Ravens, defeated Snoop Dogg, who played as the San Francisco 49ers.

The NFL on ESPN Twitter account posted some of the highlights from Sunday’s action between Brown and Snoop Dogg.

Brown came back from down two scores to Snoop Dogg to win the game. He even scored a 99-yard touchdown using himself on a kick return.

NFL agent Tory Dandy even chimed in on the game.

Brown receives a donation to Feeding America in his name following the championship win.

The tournament was part of ESPN’s “Stay Home. Play Together” initiative which aims to help people stay together who are physically apart in these uncertain times.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply