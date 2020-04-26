



Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta and Head Coach John Harbaugh greeted each other over the weekend in person from their own backyards, all while practicing social distancing.

The Ravens posted a video to Twitter which DeCosta walks out of the back door of his house, across his backyard, and to the neighboring fence where Harbaugh is standing with a purple Gatorade in hand.

When your GM and Head Coach are neighbors…

Harbaugh tossed the Gatorade to DeCosta.

“We don’t drop them around here, do we?” Harbaugh joked.

Harbaugh congratulated DeCosta on his efforts in the 2020 NFL Draft, which ended Saturday.

“You did a great job,” Harbaugh said. “Everybody did. It was a team effort.”

DeCosta said he thinks the chemistry of the draft class will be strong.

“It’ll be good,” DeCosta told Harbaugh. “It was intentional, but we got a bunch of guys from Texas. I think it’ll be good. We got a bunch of guys that love the game.”

DeCosta added, that due to the coronavirus pandemic, keeping the team engaged will take some work.

“It’s gonna take some work with the new reality,” DeCosta said. “Gotta scope it all out. Keeping guys engaged, not just sitting there looking at the walls.

The two ended with an “air” fist bump before they said their goodbye.