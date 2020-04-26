EASTON, Md. (WJZ) — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating after a three-alarm fire at a commercial building in Talbot County caused over a million dollars worth of damage.
Firefighters were called Saturday shortly after 6:30 a.m. to the 8000 block of Industrial Park Road in Easton. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the building.
Over 100 firefighters from Talbot, Caroline and Dorchester Counties responded to the fire. It took crews hours to extinguish the flames.
There were no injures reported.
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said it believes the flames were caused by an accidental electrical malfunction within a commercial scissor lift being stored inside the building.
The property, owned by Konsyl Pharmaceuticals, is a 55,000 square foot storage facility.