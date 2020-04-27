CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 19K Cases Of COVID-19 Reporte, More Than 800 Deaths
FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) –– Frederick Police are searching for a teenage girl who was reported missing recently.

Erica Garcia, 14, of Frederick, was last seen on April 22 in the 1000 block of Lavenport Way in Frederick.

Credit: Frederick Police

Garcia is approximately 5’1″ and weighs about 100 lbs. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length red hair.

The Frederick Police Department is asking anyone with information about Ms. Garcia’s whereabouts to contact Detective Doug Ames at 240-674-6811.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the department by voicemail at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or by email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.

