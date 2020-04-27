Comments
FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) –– Frederick Police are searching for a teenage girl who was reported missing recently.
FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) –– Frederick Police are searching for a teenage girl who was reported missing recently.
Erica Garcia, 14, of Frederick, was last seen on April 22 in the 1000 block of Lavenport Way in Frederick.
Garcia is approximately 5’1″ and weighs about 100 lbs. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length red hair.
The Frederick Police Department is asking anyone with information about Ms. Garcia’s whereabouts to contact Detective Doug Ames at 240-674-6811.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the department by voicemail at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or by email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.