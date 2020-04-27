WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police arrested two men who broke into a car Thursday night in Woodlawn.
Police responded to the 700 block of Charing Cross Road just after 11 p.m. for a theft when two suspects opened and got into the victim’s vehicle, parked in the driveway.
A witness yelled at the suspects and the two ran away, police said.
When police arrived they found the two suspects walking in the 1000 block of Charing Martin Court and both were arrested.
Police said they found a loaded gun and drugs on one of the suspects.
Diavian Robinson, 19, is charged with drug distribution with a firearm, fourth-degree burglary, theft, drug possession, and various other charges. He’s being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bail status.
Credit: Baltimore County Police
(Diavian Robinson)
Isaiah Dontay Davis, 20, is charged with fourth-degree burglary and rogue and vagabond. He was released on a $7,500 unsecured personal bond, police said.