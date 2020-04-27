FORESTVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car in Prince George’s County late Sunday night.
State troopers responded to northbound US Route 301 near the intersection of Cedarville Road at around 11:11 p.m. for a report of a fatal accident that involved a struck pedestrian.
A dark Blue Ford F-150 was driving north on US Route 301 when it hit a pedestrian on the passenger side of the car.
The pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and was not walking in a crosswalk, troopers said.
The driver is 54-year-old Johnny Desmond Holmes, from Great Mills, and so far there are no charges filed at this time.
The 27-year-old, Darryn Paul Alley, from Waldorf, was pronounced dead at the scene by Prince George’s County emergency medical personnel.
The investigation is ongoing but police do not believe alcohol or drug impairment is a contributing factor to this incident.