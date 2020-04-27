



A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm in a police-involved shooting in northeast Baltimore over the weekend was believed to have been carrying a replica gun at the time, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

The shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Erdman Avenue.

Police have released few details about the moments leading up to the shooting, but Harrison said two officers were patrolling the area when an incident involving the 16-year-old caught their attention.

“The officers exited their vehicle and approached and what they thought was a suspect standing in front

of 3916 armed with a handgun. What we know right now at least one of the officers discharged their weapon,” Harrison said Saturday evening.

Neighbors have expressed concerns about the shooting.

“I think the situation could have been handled a little bit better,” one neighbor who didn’t want to give her name told WJZ. “You could have caught him without firing because he could have been dead.”

Baltimore resident Michael Henson said even walking around with a fake gun can lead to dangerous consequences.

“A whole lot of people, they were upset about the fact that he was shot so quickly,” he said. “It looked like a gun; in this day and age, you can’t walk around with a toy gun.”

Police have not released the teen’s name. He was reported to be in stable condition.

The department has begun the process of releasing body-worn camera footage from the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.