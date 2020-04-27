CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 19K Cases Of COVID-19 Reported, More Than 800 Deaths
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Baltimore’s Cherry Hill neighborhood Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of Shellbanks Road. Police said officers found a man sitting a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was found with a gunshot wound. His condition was unknown.

Police said the second victim was working on the vehicle the first victim was inside.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

