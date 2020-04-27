



Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, community organizations have stepped up to make a difference in neighborhoods across Baltimore.

Organizations like Safe Streets have been on the front lines fighting to keep the violence down, and Monday they were recognized for their efforts.

A number of Safe Streets’ efforts have been focused on the Cherry Hill neighborhood. Once considered one of the toughest neighborhoods in the city, in 2019 there were no murders in the community.

Monday, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger recognized the group for its efforts in making that milestone a reality.

“What’s so good about the results is that for one year, Cherry Hill did not have a murder. That’s very positive,” Ruppersberger said.

Crime wasn’t the only topic of discussion — they’re also taking on another killer: the coronavirus. The virus has killed more than 800 Marylanders and has disproportionately affected African American communities.

The city is now stepping in to make personal protective equipment available for the community.

“Hopefully we’ll have enough to distribute to our workers of Safe Streets and we’ll make sure they have the tools they need to do their jobs,” Young said.

The outreach program recently ordered 1,000 masks for the community. Troy Bradley with Safe Streets said they’re not stopping there.

“Lysol, food, pampers, whatever they need in this time of need,” he said.

