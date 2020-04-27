CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 19K Cases Of COVID-19 Reported, More Than 800 Deaths
By Rachel Menitoff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council on Monday unanimously extended the city’s state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state of emergency is now extended indefinitely. Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young first issued the state of emergency on March 18; state law requires the governing body to approve extending it past 30 days.

As of Monday, there are 1,933 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city.

