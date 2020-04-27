



With tens of thousands of children staying at home due to the coronavirus, parents are looking for a way to make their free time fulfilling. A Baltimore County company is offering some of its expertise for free to help those parents.

The owners of Celebree Schools realized there’s still a need for preschool instruction no matter where a child is. While they’re still caring for children of essential workers, they also wanted to reach those staying at home.

“Our biggest fear is what are these children doing during the course of the day? Our job here at preschool is to make sure these children are advancing and getting ready to enter into kindergarten,” Celebree’s founder and CEO Richard Huffman said.

Celebree instructor Stefanie Shurer explained why continuing their education is so important.

“Not every parent is an academic teacher, so we want to help with that continuity of learning so that those children are ready for kindergarten,” she said.

Routine is important to young kids, so online, Shurer begins each day promptly at 9 a.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Celebree is trying to make at-home learning as school-like as possible.

“Daily I get pictures of little toddlers standing there doing the Pledge of Allegiance with me or showing me pictures of them doing jumping jacks outside,” she said. “I do feel like I’m doing good.”

Celebree is also using social media to keep students connected, posting videos on their Facebook page of normal daily activities like reading and checking the weather.

“Celebree had to pivot really really quickly to make sure these kids are getting some sort of education at home. Thank God we have the resources and amazing people here to do some online activities,” Huffman said.

