CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 19K Cases Of COVID-19 Reported, More Than 800 Deaths
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dozen residents at a southwest Baltimore rehabilitation and nursing home have contracted the coronavirus, officials said Monday.

Twelve residents at St. Elizabeth Rehabilitation and Nursing Center have tested positive for COVID-19, the facility said in a news release.

“As it has done since the beginning of this pandemic, St. Elizabeth’s is following operational protocols from federal, state and local officials, and, per Maryland Department of Health orders, has informed each individual’s family or other designated contact of the individual’s positive status,” the news release said.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Officials said the facility has a dedicated isolation area for COVID-19 patients that is separated from the rest of the residents.

Nursing homes have been hit hard by the virus; earlier Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan told the health department to publish data about cases at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

