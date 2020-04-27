



As the coronavirus pandemic continues, more testing sites are opening up across the state, including two new ones at vehicle emission inspection program stations.

The two new testing sites will be at these stations in Owings Mills and Prince Frederick, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday.

There are now seven total VEIP testing sites open statewide. They are in Bel Air, Columbia, Glen Burnie, Owings Mills, Prince Frederick, Waldorf and White Oak.

“The acquisition of test kits from South Korea is already helping to expand our testing capacity across the state,” said Governor Hogan. “Continuing to expand our testing capabilities even further in high-priority areas, including these drive-thru sites, is an essential part of our recovery plan.”

Tests will be offered on an appointment-only basis to Maryland residents who are symptomatic and at high risk for complications from COVID-19, the Hogan administration said in a press release.

Anyone who comes to be tested must have a health care provider and an appointment to be tested at a VEIP site.

They must first call a physician, who will assist patients in ordering and scheduling a test online using CRISP, the state’s health information exchange, with an exception of the site in Bel Air- which requires physicians to schedule appointments through a telephone hotline.

Patients cannot schedule or order tests by themselves.

At each test site, patients must remain in their vehicles with the windows rolled up until it’s time to receive their test. The testing requires a clinician to insert a swab into the back of the person’s nostril for several seconds.

Tested individuals will get information with further instructions at the test site and should continue to self-isolate at home while waiting for results, which should come within approximately two to five days, Hogan’s administration said.