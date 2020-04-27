ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan is directing the Maryland Department of Health to publish COVID-19 data on nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Gov. Hogan’s communication director Mike Ricci tweeted Monday afternoon that the state’s coronavirus resource page will begin displaying available data for individual facilities, including cases and fatalities, starting this week.
Nursing homes have been hit hard by COVID-19, with dozens of deaths and hundreds of cases tied to facilities across the state.
One of the hardest-hit nursing homes is the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy, where as of Monday, April 20, there have been 26 deaths from the virus. Eighty-two residents and 39 staff members tested positive.
Earlier in April, Hogan announced the creation of “strike teams” made up of members of the Maryland National Guard, local and state health departments, Maryland Institute of Medical Service Systems and state hospital systems to provide extra supplies and care to residents of nursing homes that have seen large numbers of cases of COVID-19.
The governor said Friday that fully easing restrictions on nursing home and hospital visits would be one of the last steps in his “Road to Recovery” plan.
