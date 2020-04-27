SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — More than 100 coronavirus patients and health care workers could soon be temporarily moving into a residence hall at Salisbury University, University System of Maryland Chancellor Jay Perman said Monday.
Beginning as early as Tuesday, patients who are recovering from COVID-19 could begin moving into the residence hall.
Peninsula Regional Medical Center is seeing an influx of coronavirus cases, the university said. Medical staff from Peninsula will monitor the patients as they continue to recover.
“If these patients couldn’t get safe lodging at Salisbury University, they would, instead, have to be housed at a hotel on the Eastern Shore, at a cost of millions of dollars to the state,” Perman said. “Salisbury University is also allowing use of its shuttle buses to transport patients.”
As of Monday, Wicomico County has reported 336 COVID-19 cases and five deaths.
