COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University System of Maryland is putting together a “return to campus advisory group” to help determine when students will be able to return to campus amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The group will be made up of leaders from each school and officials from departments ranging from public health to student life and academic affairs, USM Chancellor Jay Perman said Monday.
“Our No. 1 consideration is student and employee safety, and that will not be compromised,” Perman said. “Of course, we’ll comply with all state and federal guidance and with workplace best practices. And we’ll aim for solidarity among our institutions balanced by their very real need for flexibility, because how universities meet the conditions we establish will vary campus-to-campus.”
The group will help determine what factors campuses and the state as a whole will need to see in order for students to return as well as any modifications to normal operations that will need to take place.
All USM schools have shifted at least the first portion of their summer session to all-online learning.
Last week, Perman told The Washington Post he was “reasonably optimistic” campuses could reopen by fall, but Monday he said there are no guarantees.
