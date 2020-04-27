MARYLAND (WJZ) — As food banks are seeing an uptick in demand, pet parents also may need help to feed their fur babies during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Humane Society of the United States said in light of COVID-19, many facilities are engaging in social distancing or are closed to the public. If you or someone you know who needs resources for your pet, call or email about accessing supplies or donating before showing up at a location.
Each of these facilities also has different requirements to access their services. Contact them directly.
Alleghany County
- Allegany County Animal Shelter – http://www.alleganyanimalshelter.com; 301-777-5930 – Ask for Tina Rosa
- Western Maryland Food Bank – http://www.wmdfoodbank.org; 301-722-2797
- Healing Hunger – http://www.facebook.com/healinghunger; 301-724-4467 – Ask for Robin Sills
- Heart of the Earth Rescue – http://www.facebook.com/TheHeartOfTheEarthSanctuary; 240-979-6004
Anne Arundel County
- Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control – http://www.aacounty.org/pets; 410-222-8900
- Feeding Pets in Need – http://www.facebook.com/feedingpetsinneed; Send Facebook message for availability
- Rescue Well – http://www.rescuewell.org; Delivery to Severna Park, Arnold, Baltimore, Pasadena, Glen Burnie
- SPCA of Anne Arundel County- aacspca.org/pet-food-bank; foodbank@aacspca.org; 410-268-4388 x121
- Life of Victory – http://www.foodpantries.org/li/life-of-victory; 443-742-3672
Baltimore City/County
- Baltimore Humane Society/Bmore Kind Pet Food Bank – http://www.bmorehumane.org/services/bmorekind-pet-food-bank; 410-833-8848 ext. 2
- Thankful Paws – http://www.thankfulpaws.org/programs; 410-907-PAWS – White Marsh/Perry Hall area
- Maryland SPCA – Kibble Connection Program – http://www.mdspca.org; katie@mdspca.org, 410-235-8826 x137
- Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) – http://www.barcs.org/pet-owner-solutions; resource@barcs.org, 410-396-4695
- People Letting Every Animal Survive Euthanasia (PLEASE) – http://www.please-rescue.org; pleasefoundation@gmail.com, 410-655-8900
Calvert County
- Patuxent Animal Welfare Society- https://www.facebook.com/PAWSPet; 410-474-1498 or 443-295- 7873
- Tri-County Animal Shelter – http://www.charlescountymd.gov/services/animal-care-control/tri-countyanimal-shelter; 301-932-1713; Call for appt.; Available to Charles, Cecil or St. Mary’s County residents
Caroline County
- Caroline County Humane Society- https://carolinehumane.org; info@carolinehumane.org; 410-820- 1600
Carroll County
- MCQE Mobile Pet Pantry – http://www.mcqemobilepetpantry.com; 443-507-6849, MCQE.pet.pantry@gmail.com; Mobile delivery provided in Carroll County, others must obtain transportation to Carroll County
- Humane Society of Carroll County – http://www.hscarroll.org; 410-848-4810
Cecil County
- Cecil County Animal Services – ccgov.org/government/animal-services; 410-441-2040; Pet food available to Cecil County residents only
Charles County
- Help for Pets – http://www.facebook.com/Help-For-Pets-in-Charles-County-MD-460632520800578; 301- 643-3049; Mobile delivery, call for availability
- Tri-County Animal Shelter – http://www.charlescountymd.gov/services/animal-care-control/tri-countyanimal-shelter; 301-932-1713; Call for appt.; Available to Charles, Cecil or St. Mary’s County residents
Dorchester County
- Baywater Animal Rescue – http://www.baywateranimalrescue.org/pet-food-pantry.html; 410-228-3090; Dorchester residents only
Frederick County
- Frederick County Animal Control – http://www.frederickcountymd.gov/15/Animal-Control; 301-600-1546; By appt. only
- Frederick County Humane Society – http://www.fchs.org/programs/services.html; 301-694-8300; Frederick County residents only. Can also assist with medical bills
Garrett County
- Garrett County Humane Society- http://www.facebook.com/GarrettCountyHumaneSociety; 301-334-4470
Harford County
- Bel Air United Methodist Church – https://belairumc.org/church-closing-updates; 410-838-5181, Food.Services@baumc.com; Limited supply of pet food, ask for Greg LaCour
- Humane Society of Harford County – http://www.harfordshelter.org/services/pet-food-pantry; 410-836- 1090; Harford County residents only
- Luna’s House – http://lunashouse.org/programs_pantry.shtml; 410-671-2954, PetPantry@lunashouse.org
- Thankful Paws – http://www.thankfulpaws.org/programs; 410-907-PAWS, BARK@THANKFULPAWS.ORG; Must complete online application
Howard County
- Howard County Animal Control and Adoption Center – http://www.facebook.com/HowardCountyAnimalControl; 410-313-2780, animalcontrol@howardcountymd.gov; By appt. only. Email or call
- Howard County Food Bank – http://www.cac-hc.org/programs-services/food-assistance; 410- 313-6185; Sometimes has pet food, call in advance
Kent County
- Humane Society of Kent County – http://www.Kenthumane.org; 410-778-3648; Call for availability
Montgomery County
- Chompers (at the Animal Welfare League of Montgomery County) http://www.awlmc.org/communityoutreach; 301-740-2511, info@awlmc.org; Must fill out application
- Lovepaws – http://www.lovepawspg.org; Lovepawspg@gmail.com, 301-615-1198; Pet food delivery and distribution at various locations throughout PG & Montgomery County, including Bowie, Upper Marlboro, Rockville, Gaithersburg, Olney, Pasadena, Arnold, Baltimore, Glen Burnie, Severna Park and parts of the eastern shore. Email for assistance
- Montgomery County Humane Society – http://www.mchumane.org; 240- 252-2555, mchs@mchumane.org; Email for appt.
Prince George’s County
- Lovepaws – http://www.lovepawspg.org; Lovepawspg@gmail.com, 301-615-1198; Pet food delivery and distribution at various locations throughout PG & Montgomery County, including Bowie, Upper Marlboro, Rockville, Gaithersburg, Olney, Pasadena, Arnold, Baltimore, Glen Burnie, Severna Park and parts of eastern shore. Email for assistance
- Bowie CLAW – http://www.bowieclaw.org/pet-assistance-support; Bowieclaw@gmail.com; Prince George’s County residents only
Queen Anne’s County
- Queen Anne’s County Animal Services – https://qac.org/1425/Animal-Services; 410-827-7178; Call for appt.
- The Grooming Place Pet Shop – http://www.facebook.com/groomingplacepetshop; 410-643-8760; Call for availability
St. Mary’s County
- Hungry Tummies Pet Food Pantry by Pets in Need – http://www.facebook.com/groups/983349545125203; 301-481-9118, PetsInNeed2016@yahoo.com; Email for availability
- The Well Pet Clinic – http://www.thewellpetclinic.com; 301-866-0303; Call for availability
- Tri-County Animal Shelter – http://www.charlescountymd.gov/services/animal-care-control/tri-countyanimal-shelter; 301-932-1713; Call for appt.; Available to Charles, Cecil or St. Mary’s County residents
Talbot County
- Talbot Humane – http://www.talbothumane.org; 410-822-0107; Call for availability
Washington County
- Humane Society of Washington County – hswcmd.org/news/pet-food-bank-assistance-program; 301- 733-2060; 7 days a week, when it is not raining, pet food will be placed on the bench outside the Lost & Found door once a day at 9:00 am. Food can be picked up while supplies last until 5:30 pm
Wicomico County
- Humane Society of Wicomico County – http://www.wicomicohumane.org; 410-749-7603; Wicomico residents only
Worcester County
- Worcester County Humane Society – http://www.worcestercountyhumanesociety.org; 410-213-0146