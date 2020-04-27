CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 19K Cases Of COVID-19 Reported, More Than 800 Deaths
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMBull
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animals, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, Food Banks, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Pet food banks

MARYLAND (WJZ) — As food banks are seeing an uptick in demand, pet parents also may need help to feed their fur babies during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Humane Society of the United States said in light of COVID-19, many facilities are engaging in social distancing or are closed to the public. If you or someone you know who needs resources for your pet, call or email about accessing supplies or donating before showing up at a location.

Each of these facilities also has different requirements to access their services. Contact them directly.

Alleghany County

Anne Arundel County

Baltimore City/County

Calvert County

Caroline County

Carroll County

Cecil County

  • Cecil County Animal Services – ccgov.org/government/animal-services; 410-441-2040; Pet food available to Cecil County residents only

Charles County

Dorchester County

Frederick County

Garrett County

Harford County

Howard County 

Kent County

Montgomery County

Prince George’s County

Queen Anne’s County

St. Mary’s County

Talbot County

Washington County

  • Humane Society of Washington County – hswcmd.org/news/pet-food-bank-assistance-program; 301- 733-2060; 7 days a week, when it is not raining, pet food will be placed on the bench outside the Lost & Found door once a day at 9:00 am. Food can be picked up while supplies last until 5:30 pm

Wicomico County

Worcester County

Comments

Leave a Reply