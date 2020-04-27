Comments
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJZ) — Convenience store chain Sheetz is offering first responders and health care workers free coffee amid the coronavirus pandemic.
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJZ) — Convenience store chain Sheetz is offering first responders and health care workers free coffee amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The company said the offer extends to police officers, firefighters, paramedics and hospital workers through June 1.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Sheetz has several locations in Maryland, including in Joppa, Westminster and Frederick.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.