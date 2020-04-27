CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 19K Cases Of COVID-19 Reported, More Than 800 Deaths
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJZ) — Convenience store chain Sheetz is offering first responders and health care workers free coffee amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said the offer extends to police officers, firefighters, paramedics and hospital workers through June 1.

Sheetz has several locations in Maryland, including in Joppa, Westminster and Frederick.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

