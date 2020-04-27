



The FBI and Maryland State Police are looking for two missing Maryland women who have ties to two men charged in the murder of a 33-year-old Carroll County man.

The FBI report missing 18-year-old Danielle Tyler and 33-year-old Heather Grogg could be traveling together and are “in danger.” They were last seen in Carroll County on April 6.

#FBI Pittsburgh is looking for Heather Grogg and Danielle Tyler. They were were last seen in Carroll County, Maryland on April 6, 2020. If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI's Pittsburgh Field Office at (412) 432-4000. pic.twitter.com/HUjKEvQNJQ — FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) April 23, 2020

The case is now getting national attention after authorities learned the two missing women had links to suspects recently arrested in the March 18 murder of Jonathan Riddle, also of Taneytown.

John Black III, Monroe Merrell and David Sanford, Jr. were all charged in Riddle’s kidnapping and brutal murder.

Riddle’s body was found on fire on March 18 in Rippon, West Virginia, about 30 miles southwest of Frederick. A fourth person, Emily Day, was also recently charged in the murder, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office reported to WJZ.

According to the sheriff’s office, Riddle’s body was found burning near a wooded area in an extremely rural area Rippon by a passerby around 7:35 a.m. on the morning of March 18.

Police believe that Riddle was alive when he was taken to the rural area. A medical examiner determined Riddle died from multiple stab wounds and blows to the head.

The Spirit of Jefferson reports 26-year-old David Sanford Jr. of Westminster was charged on April 9 after local authorities learned Riddle argued with 22-year-old Monroe Merrell at Sanford’s Westminster apartment. Riddle went to the apartment on March 17 to allegedly meet Heather Grogg who was living there. Grogg, a mother of four, was Sanford’s live-in babysitter, according to Oxygen who spoke with Grogg’s sister.

“I worry that maybe if she witnessed this or if she knows too much that’s why she’s in critical danger,” Brandi Hebb, Grogg’s sister told Oxygen. “It’s not like her to drop off the face of the earth.”

Danielle Tyler was dating Merrell, according to her grandmother, who also spoke to Oxygen. Tyler is a high school senior who’s school went online in March following the coronavirus pandemic. Her grandmother last heard from her on April 6. Merrell was arrested in Virginia Beach. He has not waived extradition and we are advised that his next court date is scheduled for May 18.

“I love her more than life itself,” Sherry Tyler told Oxygen.com. “All she has to do is reach out and I will be there.”

Tyler is 5-foot-3 and 110 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. She has snake bite piercings on either side of her lower lip and a small nose ring in both sides of her nose.

Grogg is 5-foot-2 and 175 pounds with red or blonde hair with blue eyes. She has a lip piercing below her lower right lip.

Riddle is survived by his wife Diana, his stepchildren and parents.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office at (412) 432-4000, your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.