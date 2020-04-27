CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 19K Cases Of COVID-19 Reporte, More Than 800 Deaths
HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — A firefighter and a resident were injured in an early Monday morning blaze in Havre de Grace.

According to the Susquehanna Hose Company, the fire broke out in a two-story home in the 700 block of North Adams Street around 4:49 a.m.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office sent investigators to the scene. They report that one firefighter and a female resident were taken to area hospitals to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.

The fire originated in the living room, the state fire marshal’s office reports.

“All occupants of the home were able to escape after waking to a smoke alarm sounding,” the fire marshal tweeted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

