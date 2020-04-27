HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — A firefighter and a resident were injured in an early Monday morning blaze in Havre de Grace.
According to the Susquehanna Hose Company, the fire broke out in a two-story home in the 700 block of North Adams Street around 4:49 a.m.
🔥Working Fire🔥- #SHCo crews on scene with fire showing from a two story dwelling in the 700 block of N Adams Street, #HavredeGrace. pic.twitter.com/NSHqiDqNQe
— Susquehanna Hose Co. (@SusquehannaHose) April 27, 2020
The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office sent investigators to the scene. They report that one firefighter and a female resident were taken to area hospitals to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.
A team of DSFMs are on scene actively investigating. One FF & resident has been transported for medical evaluation. The O/C are under investigation at this time https://t.co/wnxGKW7cx8
— Maryland State Fire Marshal (@MarylandOSFM) April 27, 2020
The fire originated in the living room, the state fire marshal’s office reports.
“All occupants of the home were able to escape after waking to a smoke alarm sounding,” the fire marshal tweeted.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.