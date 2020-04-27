Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Tuesday, some voters in Maryland will head to the polls to vote in the special election for the 7th congressional district to fill the seat of the late congressman Elijah Cummings.
However, this special election will be done primarily by mail, due to the coronavirus.
Paper ballots have gone out and they need to be postmarked by Tuesday. No stamp is needed.
The State Board of Elections wants to remind everyone that in-person voting is very limited.
For those that aren’t able to vote by mail, there will be three locations for voting on Tuesday- Edmondson High School in Baltimore, Martin’s West in Windsor Mill and the Howard County Fairgrounds.
Voters will also be able to register to vote in person, if they need to.