BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was fatally stabbed in west Baltimore earlier Monday afternoon, police say.
Officers responded to the 2000 block of Baker Street for the report at around 12:08 p.m. When they got there they found the woman, unresponsive, with multiple stab wounds to her body.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where she later died.
Investigators currently have a person of interest in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.