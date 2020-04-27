Comments
LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating an armed robbery early Monday morning in Linthicum.
According to police, officers were called to a 7-Eleven store at 1595 W. Nursery Road around 2:55 a.m. for a reported armed robbery.
An employee told police two suspects came into the store and implied they were armed. They demanded money and cigarettes and then fled.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact the Robbery Unit 410-222-4720.