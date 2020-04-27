GYWNN OAK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police need the public’s help to find out who killed Isaiah McKnight.
McKnight was murdered on January 8 in Lochearn.
Police responded to the 3800 block of Southern Cross Drive just after midnight for a shooting.
That investigation determined that two people were sitting inside a U-Haul truck, when two suspects, one armed, walked up to the driver side window and shot both men They then fled.
20-year-old McKnight of the same block was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 19-year-old man was shot in the upper body, but survived.
Baltimore County Police Homicide Detectives continue investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information should contact Detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.