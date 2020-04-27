CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 19K Cases Of COVID-19 Reported, More Than 800 Deaths
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMBull
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, Crime, Fatal Shooting, Gwynn Oak, Isaiah McKnight, Local TV, Lochearn, Talkers

GYWNN OAK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police need the public’s help to find out who killed Isaiah McKnight.

McKnight was murdered on January 8 in Lochearn.

Police responded to the 3800 block of Southern Cross Drive just after midnight for a shooting.

That investigation determined that two people were sitting inside a U-Haul truck, when two suspects, one armed, walked up to the driver side window and shot both men They then fled.

20-year-old McKnight of the same block was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the upper body, but survived.

Baltimore County Police Homicide Detectives continue investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information should contact Detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

Comments

Leave a Reply