



Eighty people have been charged for violating Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s coronarvirus-related orders, according to the Maryland State Police.

Between March 24 and April 24, Maryland law enforcement agencies said they have responded to 2,336 calls for service and conducted more than 29,000 compliance checks related to the governors’ orders.

Here’s some of the recent charges:

On April 15, a suspect was arrested for DUI and charged with violating the governor’s order in Charles County.

On April 18, a suspect in Baltimore was also arrested for DUI and charged with violating the governor’s order.

On Anne Arundel County, another person was arrested for DUI and charged with violating the governor’s order on April 19.

In Cecil County, the owner of a bar/restaurant was charged with violating the governor’s order on April 19 when a crowd of patrons was found eating and drinking.

And on April 26, a Caroline County person was found in violation during a business check.

Maryland State Police previously provided WJZ some details of the arrests state police made earlier this month.

On March 27, 41-year-old Shawn Marshall Myers was arrested after throwing a bonfire with dozens of people at his Charles County home.

Myers has since said he regrets throwing the bonfire and is taking the pandemic seriously.

“I definitely regret the way I handled it,” he told WTTG-TV. “I wish I had been more informed, and given the opportunity to do it over again, I wouldn’t do it the same way.”

On March 29, a person in Carroll County was found hosting a party at a hotel to underage youths. Ryan Serra, 26, of Lutherville, was charged with violating Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order as well as ten counts of allowing a minor to possess alcohol.

On April 3, a person in Cecil County was found passed out behind the wheel outside a police barrack. That person was charged with a DUI and violating the governor’s order.

In Queen Anne’s County, a pawn shop was operating on April 4 after receiving a warning days earlier. On the same day, state police said a person dragged a state trooper while fleeing a traffic stop.

A suspect was charged on April 5 in Prince George’s County for operating an unregistered motorcycle on I-495. The suspect ran the motorcycle into the side of a state police patrol car. The person was charged with traffic and criminal offenses as well.

On April 6, a person was involved in a car accident in Baltimore and cited for non-essential travel during the governor’s order.

Then on April 9, a person in Prince George’s County was charged with a DUI and violating the governor’s order.

State police said there are charges pending for another incident in Cecil County.

State police said there are charges pending for another incident in Cecil County.