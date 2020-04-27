CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 19K Cases Of COVID-19 Reported, More Than 800 Deaths
By Nicole Baker
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As health care workers across the country battle the coronavirus, one Maryland doctor — a diehard Ravens fan — got the surprise of a lifetime over the weekend.

LifeBridge Health Dr. Hazim El-Haddad got a very unexpected call from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell inviting him to Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

El-Haddad was surprised by the call but very humble when telling WJZ about the experience.

“I’m not so silly as to say no to Super Bowl tickets, but I feel like I can think of 1,000 people more deserving than myself,” he said. “Even my nurses and techs, they’re out — we go by and they’re treating patients, they’re in there every day, if they can’t work in their current department, they get switched to another department, they’re working really hard, too.”

El-Haddad had submitted a video for the NFL’s Inner Circle experience to get to be featured cheering on the Ravens during the NFL Draft.

He certainly got a lot more than that!

