BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old Baltimore woman is charged in the fatal stabbing of a woman she was living with inside a Baltimore home Monday.
Veronica Freeman, 47, of the 2000 block of Baker Street died after she was stabbed inside her home Monday afternoon, police say. Officers were called to the home around 12:08 p.m. and found Freeman with multiple stab wounds to her body. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officers immediately took a suspect, who had remained on scene, into custody. The female suspect was taken to city police’s homicide section where she was interviewed Monday.
Person Of Interest In Custody After Woman Found Stabbed To Death In West Baltimore, Police Say
On Tuesday, city police announced Leah Harrison charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and deadly weapons charges.
Harrison was taken to Central Booking. She is currently waiting to see a court commissioner.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.